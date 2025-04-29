Musk’s Plan to Populate Mars and Leave Muskville Behind by Phil Pasquini

Believing that the world is doomed, Elon Musk has more than once announced his intention to head for Mars to establish a new world. His work at DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) seems to be part of the “world is doomed” strategy as he dismantles the US government before leaving the planet.

Part of what worries Musk is the falling birth rate of Earth’s population that he claims will doom the planet. His “pronatalism” concerns are an issue in conservative circles as well and are being explored by the Trump White House including that of giving women a $5,000 bonus for having a child.



Perhaps not as well-known is Musk’s intention to inhabit the red planet with a “legion” of offspring that he has fathered down here on Earth prior to departure. To that end, a group of activists from EUGEN-X erected a kiosk in Dupont Circle offering the opportunity for anyone with a “uterus” to bear one of his kids. The group lists the requirements for qualified participants to sign an “NDA (nondisclosure agreement) in exchange for $15 million and monthly child support (if your lawyer can get it).” Included is the opportunity to live in the Musk compound “under close watch” in Austin, Texas, that is, until the time of departure when he will take his legion of kids to Mars.



Thus far, Musk has fathered 14 children with four different women and as reported in the NY Times and elsewhere, DMs women on his social media platform “X” with an offer to bear his offspring.” Evidently, he has not been hit with a deluge of requests.



When you try to sign up on the EUGEN-X.com website to have his baby, you get a video titled “Breed the Future” wherein you are reminded that “Your womb can earn millions” and then after clicking on “Sign up now” a message appears “Ew Gross! Would you want to have Elon’s baby?”



EUGEN-X is aptly named for its reference to the discredited science of Eugenics that attempted to create humans by removing undesirable genetic characteristics through breeding as practiced by the Nazis in creating their Aryian Master Race. This Muskian concept of creating his own inhabitants through a legion of his own offsprings is evocative too of the 1976 fictional film, “The Boys from Brazil.” The film tells the story of 94 young boys all clones of Adolph Hitler created by Joseph Mengele in his attempt to revitalize the Nazi movement.



Neuralink, Musk’s brain computer implant interface company, along with his desire to create a legion of his offspring to inhabit Mars, is in sharp contrast with a newly established Solidarity City or “Muskville,” a month-long protest and community gathering space at Columbus Circle in front of Union Station. The encampment features skill sharing, education and training, nightly presentations and musical performances, attracting hundreds of people, while calling for an end to the harmful cuts and firings of the Trump-Musk administration.



Organized by the “Fork Off Coalition” [a play on Musk’s ‘Fork in the Road’ termination emails] an activist group, describes “Solidarity City as a movement organizing space that draws a stark contrast to the hostile, anti-people Trump-Musk government. The installation centers mutual aid in solidarity with local, national, and global grassroots movements.”



It was “Inspired by 20th-century economic justice collectives such as Resurrection City and the Hooverville [shanty towns] of the Great Depression, Solidarity City is mobilizing D.C.-area residents to demand political change and build a thriving civil society that benefits us all. Solidarity City [a.k.a. “Muskville”] also provides advocacy education, arts and cultural activities, job-search assistance, and wellness services.”



The activists promise too that “They want to isolate us; we’ll build community. They want to fire us; we’ll work for each other. They want to slash education; we’ll teach and learn from each other. They want to keep funding genocide and deportation; we’ll keep fighting for people and the planet. They’re claiming scarcity, we’re sharing abundance.”



While Musk has recently stated that he will be spending more time at Tesla, his DOGE efforts continue unabated in their destruction at the expense of both the economy and the function of the federal government. His payback thus far has been a 71 percent drop in Tesla share prices since January and the ongoing #BoycottTesla weekly demonstrations that had been instrumental in driving people away from the car company while creating a vast number of used Teslas at discount prices in car lots across the country.



Just when Musk will take off for Mars is anybody’s guess but for many it can’t happen soon enough!



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide



