Palestinian Cultural Day at County of Santa Clara

Date:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Palestinian Heritage Committee

Location Details:

Santa Clara County Government Center (McEntee Plaza)

70 West Hedding Street

San Jose, CA 95110

24th Annual County of Santa Clara Palestinian Cultural Day



Join us for this community cultural and flag raising ceremony. The celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County's civic life, and the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.



This event is free and open to the public.



Sponsored by Santa Clara County Supervisors and the Palestinian Heritage Committee