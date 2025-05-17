From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestinian Cultural Day at County of Santa Clara
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Palestinian Heritage Committee
Location Details:
Santa Clara County Government Center (McEntee Plaza)
70 West Hedding Street
San Jose, CA 95110
24th Annual County of Santa Clara Palestinian Cultural Day
Join us for this community cultural and flag raising ceremony. The celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County's civic life, and the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.
This event is free and open to the public.
Sponsored by Santa Clara County Supervisors and the Palestinian Heritage Committee
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 28, 2025 9:49PM
