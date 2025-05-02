From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
El Sobrante: May Day Strong Protest
Date:
Friday, May 02, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong
Location Details:
San Pablo Dam Road and Appian Way
El Sobrante, CA 94803
Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong.
El Sobrante, CA 94803
Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong.
MAY DAY STRONG - El Sobrante Protest
Friday, May 2 at 5 PM – 6 PM
Nationwide website: https://maydaystrong.org/
Across the country—from fruit fields in California to classrooms in Chicago, from kitchens in Queens to loading docks in Atlanta—working people are rising up. We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, housing over homelessness.
Musk, Trump and their fellow profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. They want to erase labor rights, break our unions, and silence immigrant voices.
May Day 2025 we are standing united. We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status.
They’re defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence. This is a war on working people—and we will not stand down. Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong.
This May Day, we will turn the page. This is the beginning of a new era—one where working families lead, immigrants are protected, and no one is left behind. This is not charity. This is not a request. We are reclaiming our power from corporate elites, and we will not be intimidated by Trump, Musk, or their billionaire backers. They’ve ruled for too long. Their time is up.
STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER. WE ARE THE MANY. THEY ARE THE FEW. THIS IS MAY DAY. JOIN US. BRING SIGNS! SUPPORT WORKERS, UNIONS, JOBS, HEALTH CARE, ETC.
Friday, May 2 at 5 PM – 6 PM
Nationwide website: https://maydaystrong.org/
Across the country—from fruit fields in California to classrooms in Chicago, from kitchens in Queens to loading docks in Atlanta—working people are rising up. We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, housing over homelessness.
Musk, Trump and their fellow profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. They want to erase labor rights, break our unions, and silence immigrant voices.
May Day 2025 we are standing united. We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status.
They’re defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence. This is a war on working people—and we will not stand down. Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong.
This May Day, we will turn the page. This is the beginning of a new era—one where working families lead, immigrants are protected, and no one is left behind. This is not charity. This is not a request. We are reclaiming our power from corporate elites, and we will not be intimidated by Trump, Musk, or their billionaire backers. They’ve ruled for too long. Their time is up.
STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER. WE ARE THE MANY. THEY ARE THE FEW. THIS IS MAY DAY. JOIN US. BRING SIGNS! SUPPORT WORKERS, UNIONS, JOBS, HEALTH CARE, ETC.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/780219/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 28, 2025 5:13PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network