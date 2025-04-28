From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Telsa Takedown Palo Alto - May Day Strong

Date:

Saturday, May 03, 2025

Time:

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Palo Alto Plus

Location Details:

Sidewalk Protest: 4180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA



Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong. Children are welcome.





#TeslaTakedown: May Day Strong



Saturday, May 3 @ 1:30 – 3:30pm PDT (this location and time is also weekly)



PLEASE READ for all necessary details for this protest:



This is a peaceful protest. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of private property, and cross only with lights.



Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume! We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations! Signs, drums, musical instruments, flags, and similar items are welcome!



REMINDER: We are committed to nonviolence at our events. We ask that you do not engage in any way with counter-protesters or agitators. Calmly walk away. Please report any incident or anything that makes you uncomfortable to the vested safety team.



This event is hosted by Indivisible Palo Alto Plus. Learn more and join us on our website



Note: Participation in this public event confers permission to appear in photographs.



More about May Day:



May Day 2025 we are standing united. We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status.



They’re defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence. This is a war on working people—and we will not stand down.



Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong.



This May Day, we will turn the page. This is the beginning of a new era—one where working families lead, immigrants are protected, and no one is left behind. This is not charity. This is not a request. We are reclaiming our power from corporate elites, and we will not be intimidated by Trump, Musk, or their billionaire backers. They’ve ruled for too long. Their time is up!

STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER! WE ARE THE MANY. THEY ARE THE FEW. THIS IS MAY DAY. JOIN US!#TeslaTakedown: May Day StrongSaturday, May 3 @ 1:30 – 3:30pm PDT (this location and time is also weekly)PLEASE READ for all necessary details for this protest:This is a peaceful protest. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of private property, and cross only with lights.Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume! We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations! Signs, drums, musical instruments, flags, and similar items are welcome!REMINDER: We are committed to nonviolence at our events. We ask that you do not engage in any way with counter-protesters or agitators. Calmly walk away. Please report any incident or anything that makes you uncomfortable to the vested safety team.This event is hosted by Indivisible Palo Alto Plus. Learn more and join us on our website http://www.indivisiblepaloaltoplus.org Note: Participation in this public event confers permission to appear in photographs.More about May Day:May Day 2025 we are standing united. We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status.They’re defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence. This is a war on working people—and we will not stand down.Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong.This May Day, we will turn the page. This is the beginning of a new era—one where working families lead, immigrants are protected, and no one is left behind. This is not charity. This is not a request. We are reclaiming our power from corporate elites, and we will not be intimidated by Trump, Musk, or their billionaire backers. They’ve ruled for too long. Their time is up!