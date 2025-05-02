Santa Cruz Critical Mass

Date:

Friday, May 02, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

The Bike Church

Location Details:

Downtown Clocktower, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ CRITICAL MASS

5/2 @ 6PM 🦡🐘🐖🫏



ride starts at the downtown clock tower, festivities continue at the bike church with live music! food! art!



this is a celebratory group ride through town with different kinds of bikes, if u haven’t joined a critical mass before this would be great first!



this year, donations will go towards bike church’s general fund to support current programming (NOTAFLOF)💫