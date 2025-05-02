From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz Critical Mass
Friday, May 02, 2025
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Critical Mass
The Bike Church
Downtown Clocktower, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ CRITICAL MASS
5/2 @ 6PM 🦡🐘🐖
ride starts at the downtown clock tower, festivities continue at the bike church with live music! food! art!
this is a celebratory group ride through town with different kinds of bikes, if u haven’t joined a critical mass before this would be great first!
this year, donations will go towards bike church’s general fund to support current programming (NOTAFLOF)💫
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DI9GPpkp5v8/
