Santa Cruz - May Day Strong: We are the Many

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

May Day Strong

Location Details:

Dakota Avenue & Ocean Street, Santa Cruz

International Workers Day of Action organized by Monterey Bay Central Labor Council, Santa Cruz Indivisible, and Santa Cruz for Bernie. We’re going to line both sides of Ocean Street again between Water Street and Soquel Avenue, waving our creative signs, noticing all the others out with us, and feeling not quite so alone. We're joining folks across the country—from fruit fields in California to classrooms in Chicago, from kitchens in Queens to loading docks in Atlanta—working people are rising up. We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes, public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, housing over homelessness.



Musk, Trump and their fellow profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. They want to erase labor rights, break our unions, and silence immigrant voices.



May Day 2025, International Workers Day, we are standing united with working people and their families. We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status.



STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER. WE ARE THE MANY. THEY ARE THE FEW. THIS IS MAY DAY. JOIN US.