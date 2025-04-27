From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Federal Workers Protest the Trump-Musk Evisceration of The Federal Government
Their goal is to simply to steal the nation's wealth via tax cuts for the wealthy
With the ballooning national debt no longer sustainable and risking to bankrupt the nation, there are two options for avoiding a financial collapse. The first is curtail a "defense" budget that maintains a military large enough to police the entire planet and demolish any country that steps out of its assigned place in the US determined world order. This was done to Viet Nam, Iraq, and countries through the Americas. Iran is next on the list.
The second option is to fire the hundreds of thousands of federal employees that provide a vast array of services to the American people and which are mandated by laws duly passed by Congress. That, and imposing tariffs which are really a regressive tax (low income people pay a higher portion of their income than the wealthy in taxes), will supposedly salvage the debt and still permit the enormous military machine. The Trump regime has selected this path.
So far, few recognize the degree to which the illegal firings and layoffs of the hundreds of thousands who keep the country running, from those who check if our milk is safe to those who care for the veterans who have sacrificed their very health, is a crime perpetrated on our nation as a whole. There will no long be any attempt to shield people from financial fraud, no more assistance to education, no more medical research, no more attempts to salvage the environment, and under the guise of anti "woke", the reinstatement of the stain of racism.
Effect on Unions:
As a result of Trump's attack on federal workers, the largest federal employee union, a leading Trump opponent, is to lay off more than half of its staff. Trump's executive actions have rapidly weakened the organization’s finances.
The American Federation of Government Employees will move ahead with a reduction in force that could cut its 355 employees to approximately 150, eliminating organizers, national representatives, support staff and others.
The layoffs will weaken a leading opponent to Trump’s dramatic reshaping of the federal government.
AFGE has filed a flurry of lawsuits seeking to block everything from the mass firings of probationary workers to the sharing of sensitive data with billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. It has also helped organize protests and other push back against Trump and DOGE.
In a statement after its national executive council approved the plan Thursday, the union blamed Trump’s policies for the layoffs, calling them a setback, “but not the end of AFGE — not by a long shot.”
“We will not be deterred, silenced or intimidated into submission,” the statement said. “Whether it’s in the courts, on Capitol Hill, or in the press, AFGE will continue to stand tall and defend the rights of America’s civil servants as long as it takes.”
The Human Toll:
The human toll inflicted on the thousands of workers, through no fault of their own, bereft of their income, from one moment to the next and the risk of suicides of despair, is a trauma that has yet to be reckoned with. The Purge That No One Mourned: Inside the Government’s Abandonment of Its Own.
The Expense:
What Elon Musk Didn’t Budget For: Firing Workers Costs Money, Too.
