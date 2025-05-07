3rd Annual Bike Ride with Mayor

Date:

Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Fresno County Bicycle Coalition

Location Details:

Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St, Fresno, CA

Join us for a leisurely bike ride from City Hall through Downtown to Chinatown and back, alongside Mayor Dyer and other elected officials. It's a perfect opportunity to share some bike joy and demonstrate our strong support for efforts aimed at enhancing biking infrastructure in Fresno.