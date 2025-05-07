From the Open-Publishing Calendar
3rd Annual Bike Ride with Mayor
Date:
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Fresno County Bicycle Coalition
Location Details:
Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St, Fresno, CA
Join us for a leisurely bike ride from City Hall through Downtown to Chinatown and back, alongside Mayor Dyer and other elected officials. It's a perfect opportunity to share some bike joy and demonstrate our strong support for efforts aimed at enhancing biking infrastructure in Fresno.
For more information: https://fresnobike.org/event-6167466
