‘Copaganda’: Police & Media Manipulate Perceptions of Safety w/ Alec Karakatsanis (audio)
Copaganda’ is propaganda employed by police, prosecutors, and news media that stokes fear of police-recorded crime and distorts society’s responses to it.
Every day, mass media manipulates our perception of what keeps us safe. The result is more and more authoritarian state repression, more inequality, and huge profits for the massive public and private punishment bureaucracy. Our guest today is Alec Karakatsanis, founder of Civil Rights Corps and author of the new book: "Copaganda: How Police and the Media Manipulate Our News."
Check out the Civil Rights Corps’ website: civilrightscorps.org
04.22.25
Law & Disorder exposes the cracks in our system, agitates for resistance and collectively builds a new world where all of us thrive — all through an Oakland-based abolitionist lens that centers Black experience, movement-building and art. Hosted by Cat Brooks. Produced by Jesse Strauss.
https://kpfa.org/area941/program/law-and-disorder/
For more information: https://kpfa.org/area941/episode/copaganda/
