What is the legacy of white supremacy and white supremacists in American prisons? How did the Black Power movement spur an evolution in the violence of the US carceral system and its agents?

Those are some of the questions asked and answered by our guest today, Brittany Friedman, in her book "Carceral Apartheid: How Lies & White Supremacists Run Our Prisons." Friedman is an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Southern California and the co-founder of the captive money lab.