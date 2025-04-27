top
East Bay U.S. Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Carceral Apartheid w/ Brittany Friedman (audio)

What is the legacy of white supremacy and white supremacists in American prisons? How did the Black Power movement spur an evolution in the violence of the US carceral system and its agents?
Book cover: Carceral Apartheid by Brittany Friedman
original image (1655x2500)
Those are some of the questions asked and answered by our guest today, Brittany Friedman, in her book "Carceral Apartheid: How Lies & White Supremacists Run Our Prisons." Friedman is an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Southern California and the co-founder of the captive money lab.  

03.11.25

--------------------------

Law & Disorder exposes the cracks in our system, agitates for resistance and collectively builds a new world where all of us thrive — all through an Oakland-based abolitionist lens that centers Black experience, movement-building and art. Hosted by Cat Brooks. Produced by Jesse Strauss.

https://kpfa.org/area941/program/law-and-disorder/
§Audio: Carceral Apartheid w/ Brittany Friedman
by Law & Disorder
Listen now:
audio runtime: 45:48
