Tesla Takedown - Stanford Mall

Date:

Saturday, May 03, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Tesla Showroom • Stanford Mall

660 Stanford Shopping Center Suite 359B

Palo Alto, CA 94025 US

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla