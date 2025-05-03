From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tesla Takedown - Stanford Mall
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Tesla Showroom • Stanford Mall
660 Stanford Shopping Center Suite 359B
Palo Alto, CA 94025 US
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: https://thewolves.net
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 27, 2025 3:42PM
