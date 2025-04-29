From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Eat for the Earth - FREE Organic Dinner
Date:
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Beth Love
Email:
Phone:
831-466-3405
Location Details:
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
(Sundean Hall - in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz 95062
For more information: https://eatfortheearth.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
