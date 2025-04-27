top
Palestine San Francisco

Protest at Federal Building Against US-Israel's Genocide War

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
Groups supporting Palestine rally and march to denounce the ongoing slaughter - again
Groups supporting Palestine rally and march to denounce the ongoing slaughter - again
original image (1500x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, April 25) The Seventh Street Federal Building was the site of two protest action on Friday. After the morning protest by federal working protesting mass firing by the so-called "department of government efficiency", another much larger protest in support of Palestine started at 4:00 pm that afternoon.

Many groups joined to continue the ongoing protests against the attempted genocide of Palestine. Groups included the Party for Socialism and and Liberation, Jewish voice for Peace, the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integrations & Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary, the Palestinian Yourth Movement and QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism).

BadTasteGoodCause was there with its bitter irony, showing an "ad" for the "Trump Gaza Hotel & Casino, coming soon."

After the rally with some powerful speakers, they marched up Market Street, stopping for another rally at Powell street.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_02-11525-z8a_2117.jpg
original image (1654x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_03-11525-z8a_2121.jpg
original image (1444x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_04-11525-z8b_0961.jpg
original image (1428x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_05-11525-z8b_0965.jpg
original image (1380x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_06-11525-z8a_2138.jpg
original image (1215x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_07-11525-z8a_2145.jpg
original image (1472x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_08-11525-z8b_0971.jpg
original image (1000x1434)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_09-11525-z8b_0974.jpg
original image (1000x1446)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_10-11525-z8b_0986.jpg
original image (1000x1377)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_11-11525-z8b_1004.jpg
original image (1000x1469)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_12-11525-z8a_2183.jpg
original image (1286x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_13-11525-z8b_1017.jpg
original image (1000x1153)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_14-11525-z8b_1034.jpg
original image (1000x1465)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_15-11525-z8b_1051.jpg
original image (1417x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_16-11525-z8a_2220.jpg
original image (1432x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_17-11525-z8a_2228.jpg
original image (1397x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_18-11525-z8a_2246.jpg
original image (1284x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_19-11525-z8a_2257.jpg
original image (1421x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:54AM
sm_20-11525-z8a_2287.jpg
original image (1040x1000)
