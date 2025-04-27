From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Protest at Federal Building Against US-Israel's Genocide War
Groups supporting Palestine rally and march to denounce the ongoing slaughter - again
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, April 25) The Seventh Street Federal Building was the site of two protest action on Friday. After the morning protest by federal working protesting mass firing by the so-called "department of government efficiency", another much larger protest in support of Palestine started at 4:00 pm that afternoon.
Many groups joined to continue the ongoing protests against the attempted genocide of Palestine. Groups included the Party for Socialism and and Liberation, Jewish voice for Peace, the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integrations & Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary, the Palestinian Yourth Movement and QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism).
BadTasteGoodCause was there with its bitter irony, showing an "ad" for the "Trump Gaza Hotel & Casino, coming soon."
After the rally with some powerful speakers, they marched up Market Street, stopping for another rally at Powell street.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network