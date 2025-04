Groups supporting Palestine rally and march to denounce the ongoing slaughter - again

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, April 25) The Seventh Street Federal Building was the site of two protest action on Friday. After the morning protest by federal working protesting mass firing by the so-called "department of government efficiency", another much larger protest in support of Palestine started at 4:00 pm that afternoon.Many groups joined to continue the ongoing protests against the attempted genocide of Palestine. Groups included the Party for Socialism and and Liberation, Jewish voice for Peace, the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integrations & Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary, the Palestinian Yourth Movement and QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism). BadTasteGoodCause was there with its bitter irony, showing an "ad" for the "Trump Gaza Hotel & Casino, coming soon."After the rally with some powerful speakers, they marched up Market Street, stopping for another rally at Powell street.See all high resolution photos here