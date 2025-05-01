From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Workers Day in Grass Valley
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
GV MayDay
Location Details:
Milk St Plaza in downtown Grass Valley
Join autonomous workers on International Workers Day, May 1st, to celebrate the history of struggle for workers liberation. Join us all day from 10:00-5:00 in an unpermited block party on the Mill St. Plaza in downtown Grass Valley. We’ll have free food, music, art supplies, books, bubbles, and the spirit of solidarity.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 27, 2025 9:21AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network