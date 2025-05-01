International Workers Day in Grass Valley

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

GV MayDay

Location Details:

Milk St Plaza in downtown Grass Valley

Join autonomous workers on International Workers Day, May 1st, to celebrate the history of struggle for workers liberation. Join us all day from 10:00-5:00 in an unpermited block party on the Mill St. Plaza in downtown Grass Valley. We’ll have free food, music, art supplies, books, bubbles, and the spirit of solidarity.