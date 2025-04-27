top
East Bay Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

“Free Market” Organized by DxE at Berkeley Animal Rights Center

by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Apr 27, 2025 5:08AM
Direct Action Everywhere plans community-building events
mural
original image (1852x1396)
Stacks of clothing, dish ware, and a mountain bike filled the headquarters of the Berkeley Animal Rights Center last Saturday afternoon, with gleeful vegan members of Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) rummaging through the pre-owned treasures. I grabbed a STOP FACTORY FARMING t-shirt, and questioned co-organizer Elizabeth about the intention of their first-ever Free Market event.

“Our three goals,” she explained enthusiastically, “are Resharing, Building Community, and Conservation / Resource Recovery - keeping resources out of landfills.”

“Is building community a priority for DxE?” I wondered. “My observation is… your group is one of the friendliest, best-organized activist teams in the SF Bay Area. So many activities in this wonderful space. I enjoyed the delicious lunch of rice noodles and veggies.”

“Thanks!” she replied, “I’m in the fun working group called Community. We plan monthly hikes, game nights, free markets every quarter, and parties with mocktails. DxE is open and accepting of everyone - it’s an important part of our Mission & Values.”

“What are the upcoming goals of your group?” I asked.

“We are working for animal liberation,” she said. “Our major campaign now is getting businesses to divest from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry company, which has been cited for animal cruelty. We organize protests at Trader Joe’s and local restaurants, we conduct vigils, and speak outs at Jason Arnold’s house, he’s the "Director of Operations at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry.”

“Thanks for the answers, Elizabeth,” I smiled, as I bee-lined for seconds on the spicy, scrumptious rice noodles.

“Until every animal is free” is the motto of Direct Action everywhere, ambitiously self-described as “a global network of activists working to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals in one generation.”
For more information: https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
