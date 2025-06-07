top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/7/2025
East Bay Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Racial Justice

Teach Truth Bay Area

image of a dandilion growing up thru a sidewalk, text and logos of the sponsoring organizations listed above
original image (3200x1800)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Miriam Walden
Location Details:
West Berkeley Shellmound (4th and University) Berkeley, CA
Bay Area educators and our allies will not be bullied by Trump or anyone else. Our students have a right to learn a full and inclusive history and a right to read diverse voices. We will gather, on rematriated sacred land, to support each other and stand up for our students and communities!
*Education Resources and Book Fair * Sharing and Speakers * Protest Scholasticide in Palestine * Music * Food * Art * Solidarity. Hosted by the Sogorea Te Land Trust and co-sponsored by the Zinn Education Project, the Lisjan Nation Curriculum Collective, the UC Berkeley High School Ethnic Studies Initiative, Jews on Ohlone Land, PM Press, and many others, as part of a national Teach Truth Day of Action on June 7. RSVP @ bit.ly/bayareateachtruth
For more information: http://bit.ly/bayareateachtruth
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 26, 2025 1:41PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$305.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code