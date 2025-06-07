Teach Truth Bay Area

Date:

Saturday, June 07, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Miriam Walden

Location Details:

West Berkeley Shellmound (4th and University) Berkeley, CA

Bay Area educators and our allies will not be bullied by Trump or anyone else. Our students have a right to learn a full and inclusive history and a right to read diverse voices. We will gather, on rematriated sacred land, to support each other and stand up for our students and communities!

*Education Resources and Book Fair * Sharing and Speakers * Protest Scholasticide in Palestine * Music * Food * Art * Solidarity. Hosted by the Sogorea Te Land Trust and co-sponsored by the Zinn Education Project, the Lisjan Nation Curriculum Collective, the UC Berkeley High School Ethnic Studies Initiative, Jews on Ohlone Land, PM Press, and many others, as part of a national Teach Truth Day of Action on June 7. RSVP @ bit.ly/bayareateachtruth