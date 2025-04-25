From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Turmoil in Social Security Administration--Protest in Mountain View
Chaos at the Social Security Administration is causing enormous stress for seniors, people with disabilities, and families. On national day of action April 24, folks came out to demonstrate in Mountain View, CA.
Photos: Steve Chan ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
The rewriting of Social Security’s code base, massive layoff of workers, office closings, and forcing seniors and disabled people to travel long distances for self-reporting in overcrowded, understaffed offices...all contribute to the chaos now happening and further turmoil to come!
Indivisible Palo Alto Plus and the Raging Grannies organized a demonstration at the Social Security office in Mountain View, CA on April 24 to protest cuts to this vital federally managed service.
Please credit the photographer
