South Bay Government & Elections

Turmoil in Social Security Administration--Protest in Mountain View

by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
Chaos at the Social Security Administration is causing enormous stress for seniors, people with disabilities, and families. On national day of action April 24, folks came out to demonstrate in Mountain View, CA.
original image (2048x1192)
Photos: Steve Chan ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

The rewriting of Social Security’s code base, massive layoff of workers, office closings, and forcing seniors and disabled people to travel long distances for self-reporting in overcrowded, understaffed offices...all contribute to the chaos now happening and further turmoil to come!
Indivisible Palo Alto Plus and the Raging Grannies organized a demonstration at the Social Security office in Mountain View, CA on April 24 to protest cuts to this vital federally managed service.
§Cuts of 7000
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_sc_cut_7000.jpg
original image (1975x2048)
§More than 80 people came
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scmany1.jpg
original image (2048x1236)
§Spilling out onto N. Shoreline Blvd
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_sckokuinc.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Don't put me in the dead file!
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scdeadfile.jpg
original image (2048x1876)
Many social security recipients' names have ended up in a "deceased" file, yet they are very much alive and in need of their earned benefits
§Calling out Elon
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scnancyjung.jpg
original image (1122x1186)
§Organized and ready
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scsteph1.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Angry faces turn to smiles with the many honking cars
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scmexicanlooking.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§This is an emergency
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_sckoktoyo.jpg
original image (2048x1851)
§Veteran of USPS likes the honking cars
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_sctopveteran.jpg
original image (1623x2048)
§Support Federal Workers!
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_sclindahubby.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Gathering round the sign out front of the office
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scsingalong.jpg
original image (2048x990)
Raging Grannies led a singalong
§We earned these benefits
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scweearnedit.jpg
original image (2048x1668)
§Clean Up on Aisle 47
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_sccleanuponaisle47.jpg
original image (2048x1141)
And other great signs
§Paws off!
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scpawsoff.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Raging Grannies brought masks
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_sclindabettermaskstand.jpg
original image (2048x1861)
§SS
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scteslanazi.jpg
original image (1567x2048)
§more great signs
by Visibility Event
Fri, Apr 25, 2025 7:24PM
sm_scsigns.jpg
original image (2048x1666)
