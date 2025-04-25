From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Watsonville: Workers Day of Action
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong
Location Details:
Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville
Movilicémonos para salvar el Medicaid, la atención médica, nuestros empleos y derechos de negociación colectiva - Todos Somos UNO!
Mobilize to save Medicaid, our healthcare and our collective bargaining rights - We are all ONE!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/778569/
