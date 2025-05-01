From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Mountain View: May Day Strong March & Vigil

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Together We Will

Location Details:

Meet at Mountain View City Center Plaza, 500 Castro Street, then march to Gateway Park at Castro St. & El Camino Real



Peaceful march





We will start with a short rally at Mountain View City Center Plaza, promptly at 6pm, then march down Castro towards El Camino around 645 or 7pm, and end with high visibility gathering on the corner of Castro and El Camino until 8pm. This location is known as Gateway Park.



The march is no more than15 minutes long, and accessible to all. You are welcome to bring your own chairs for the Plaza or Gateway locations; public seating is otherwise limited. You may join for any or all of the event. We welcome you no matter how you wish to participate.



We will have a few pre-arranged speakers at the rally, and as time permits, open mic time for audience contributions.



Bring signs, and candles, preferably e-candles, to light us up after sunset. American flags and other patriotic regalia are encouraged!





REMINDER we are committed to nonviolence at our events. We ask that you do not engage in any way with counter-protesters or agitators, and to report any incident or anything that makes you uncomfortable to the vested staff members. And please walk away from the situation.



Hosted by IdaRose Sylvester, long time activist and founder, Together We Will, long time activist and leader, Sally Lieber, and long time activist, Lenny Siegel, Mountain View Voices for Peace. We are the team that brought you the April 5 Hands Off! march and rally, with over 3000 participants!



Learn more about TWW's work and join our ongoing efforts at



Parking is available under City Hall, on surrounding streets, and in various lots, including at Mercy and Bryant. For Gateway Park, you can park in the same location, in the neighborhoods on either side of Castro and El Camino, and with an eye on any parking restrictions, at the Chase Bank and other commercial locations.





More about May Day



May Day 2025 we are standing united. We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status.



They’re defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence. This is a war on working people—and we will not stand down. Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong.



This May Day, we will turn the page. This is the beginning of a new era—one where working families lead, immigrants are protected, and no one is left behind. This is not charity. This is not a request. We are reclaiming our power from corporate elites, and we will not be intimidated by Trump, Musk, or their billionaire backers. They’ve ruled for too long. Their time is up.



STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER. WE ARE THE MANY. THEY ARE THE FEW. THIS IS MAY DAY. JOIN US. PLEASE READ for all necessary details. Sign up or check back here for any updates.We will start with a short rally at Mountain View City Center Plaza, promptly at 6pm, then march down Castro towards El Camino around 645 or 7pm, and end with high visibility gathering on the corner of Castro and El Camino until 8pm. This location is known as Gateway Park.The march is no more than15 minutes long, and accessible to all. You are welcome to bring your own chairs for the Plaza or Gateway locations; public seating is otherwise limited. You may join for any or all of the event. We welcome you no matter how you wish to participate.We will have a few pre-arranged speakers at the rally, and as time permits, open mic time for audience contributions.Bring signs, and candles, preferably e-candles, to light us up after sunset. American flags and other patriotic regalia are encouraged!REMINDER we are committed to nonviolence at our events. We ask that you do not engage in any way with counter-protesters or agitators, and to report any incident or anything that makes you uncomfortable to the vested staff members. And please walk away from the situation.Hosted by IdaRose Sylvester, long time activist and founder, Together We Will, long time activist and leader, Sally Lieber, and long time activist, Lenny Siegel, Mountain View Voices for Peace. We are the team that brought you the April 5 Hands Off! march and rally, with over 3000 participants!Learn more about TWW's work and join our ongoing efforts at http://www.facebook.com/groups/twwpamv or sign up on our low volume email list at https://tinyurl.com/twwpamvsignup Parking is available under City Hall, on surrounding streets, and in various lots, including at Mercy and Bryant. For Gateway Park, you can park in the same location, in the neighborhoods on either side of Castro and El Camino, and with an eye on any parking restrictions, at the Chase Bank and other commercial locations.More about May DayMay Day 2025 we are standing united. We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status.They’re defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence. This is a war on working people—and we will not stand down. Using the principles of nonviolence and peaceful protest, we will stand together and stand strong.This May Day, we will turn the page. This is the beginning of a new era—one where working families lead, immigrants are protected, and no one is left behind. This is not charity. This is not a request. We are reclaiming our power from corporate elites, and we will not be intimidated by Trump, Musk, or their billionaire backers. They’ve ruled for too long. Their time is up.STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER. WE ARE THE MANY. THEY ARE THE FEW. THIS IS MAY DAY. JOIN US.