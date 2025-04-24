Workers Fight Back Against Trump's Agenda

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Workers Front

Location Details:

Meet at: San Francisco Tesla Dealership

999 Van Ness Ave. (@ O'Farrell)

San Francisco

~WORKERS FIGHT BACK AGAINST TRUMP'S AGENDA~



We are all workers! As workers in this nation, we need to make it clear that we refuse to be divided on the basis of identity "struggles."



No matter what color, nationality, religion, gender or immigrant status, we are in this struggle against the parasite class.



We need to be a United Front Against Facism!



All are welcomed to participate.



