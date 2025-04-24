From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workers Fight Back Against Trump's Agenda
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
Meet at: San Francisco Tesla Dealership
May 1, 2025 is International Workers' Day
~WORKERS FIGHT BACK AGAINST TRUMP'S AGENDA~
May 1, 2025
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Meet at: San Francisco Tesla Dealership
999 Van Ness Ave. (at O'Farrell St.)
San Francisco
March to: San Francisco Federal Building
90-7th Street
San Francisco
We are all workers! As workers in this nation, we need to make it clear that we refuse to be divided on the basis of identity "struggles."
No matter what color, nationality, religion, gender or immigrant status, we are in this struggle against the parasite class.
We need to be a United Front Against Facism!
All are welcomed to participate.
