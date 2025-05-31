From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Fransisco: Demand Health Not Profit! March for Health Care For All
Date:
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
National Single Payer Health Care coalition
Email:
Location Details:
MARCH: Meet at Harry Bridges Plaza, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94111. Then we march to BlackRock, 400 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94105
NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION for HEALTH CARE FOR ALL
We Demand Health Not Profit!
Date: May 31, 2025
Time: 11 am to 1 pm
March route: Meet at Harry Bridges Plaza, The Embarcadero, San Francisco. Then we march to BlackRock, 400 Howard St.
Join us in San Francisco for in a National Day of Action for Health Care For All march on Saturday, May 31, 2025, to put National Single Payer Healthcare on the nation’s agenda.
Our health care system is broken beyond repair. Insurance companies and for-profit middlemen create barriers to care and massive administrative waste. These result in unnecessary suffering and deaths. For over 60 years, piecemeal reforms have resulted in higher costs and the worst health outcomes among comparable nations.
OUR DEMANDS:
--We demand the recognition by our government that health care is a human right.
--We demand the elimination of private health insurance and the banning of for-profit delivery of care.
--We demand the enactment of a publicly financed, national single payer program that would provide comprehensive coverage to everyone.
--We demand that health care delivery be transformed from profit-seeking ventures into services organized to serve the people of our country, a system in which all caregivers are freed from corporate control.
The National Day of Action will bring people together locally and nationally from neighborhoods, unions, faith groups, businesses, and all types of civic organizations to join the demand to remove profit from health care.
We must focus our collective anger towards corporate health insurers to bring real reform: put National Single Payer on the nation’s agenda!
For more information: https://nationalsinglepayer.com/national-d...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 24, 2025 3:18PM
