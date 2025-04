Los Gatos: Tesla Takedown Protest - Weekly

Date:

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Community members

Location Details:

Sidewalk out front of Tesla charging station

15500 Los Gatos Blvd.,

Los Gatos, CA 95032

Every Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM



Next one: April 30, 2025



Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla