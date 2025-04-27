top
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

Resistance Rising to End Christian Dominance, Christian Nationalism & Christian Zionism

Omni Commons 4799 Shattuck Ave Oakland, CA
original image (540x540)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
CA PPC & Beyond Christian Dominance Network
Location Details:
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA
TEACH-IN: Resistance Rising to End Christian Dominance, Christian Nationalism
& Christian Zionism

Sunday April 27, 4pm

Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxDf37rhWsP8RQxH6mpMKdTuQ5KWxU0sMfeXrWpngf2dMqiA/viewform

The legacy of resistance to dominant Christianity is as long as the centuries-long history of violence based in Christian values of domination, control, extraction and brutality, justified by the claim that this devastation is ordained by God. It continues to this day in the form of escalating assaults against poor people and those vulnerable because of their status.

So does our resistance to it.

The California PPC Bay Area and the Beyond Christian Dominance network are co-sponsoring this event, a solidarity gathering that will provide information, connection and paths to action. We will hear from those most impacted about their experiences, analysis, solutions and demands and how our support is needed.

Information tables by groups doing local grassroots work will provide an opportunity to learn about work in your local community. Short presentations will provide tools to challenge the narrative being used to divide us and give you ways to join those working to defend our lives and build a different future.
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 24, 2025 2:23PM
