May Day in Santa Cruz: Rally, March & Celebration

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

via Revolutionary May Day Committee

Location Details:

3:00pm: Clock Tower, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz,

4:30pm: San Lorenzo Park

Join us this May Day to celebrate the working class and advance the struggle against exploitation!



May Day is International Worker’s Day and we are rallying alongside the workers and oppressed people of the world to demand an end to exploitation and oppression!



Join us on Thursday May 1st at the clock tower at 3:00pm for a rally+march, and at San Lorenzo Park at 4:30pm for a celebration with art, speeches, educational discussions, cultural demonstrations, and more!