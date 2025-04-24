Hundreds of San Francisco City workers and their supporters rallied at a court next to SF City Hall to demand that UBER and other companies drop their lawsuit and pay the over $150 million they owe so there will not have to be cuts to City services.

Hundreds of San Francisco City workers rallied on April 22 at a San Francisco Court House next to City Hall to protest the failure of AB&B and other big companies to pay their taxes. They are suing to stop the City from using their taxes to pay for city services and City worker unions are demanding that they pay their taxes. They also warned San Francisco billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie that he should not enact major cuts of workers and public services.