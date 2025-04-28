top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/28/2025
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

Berkeley Demands an Arms Embargo!

Tell the Berkeley City Council: Pass the Resolution for an Arms Embargo!
original image (1200x630)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, April 28, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison St., Berkeley
The Berkeley City Council is finally going to discuss and vote on a resolution for a ceasefire and arms embargo to stop arming Israel. You're encouraged to attend the 4pm press conference and 5pm City Council meeting to show support for an historical arms embargo resolution. We intend to be a dignified and strong force to show the Council members that arms embargo is our "red line". Jt. Resolutions of Disapproval have been introduced in the House against an additional $8.8 BILLION in heavy weapons to Israel. Every member of Congress should co-sponsor. Arming Israel is illegal under U.S. and international law; Berkeley must not remain silent or complicit in the slaughter and destruction being financed by our government. We are unified in our demand for a "yes" vote for an arms embargo.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 24, 2025 1:45AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$355.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code