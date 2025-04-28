Berkeley Demands an Arms Embargo!

Date:

Monday, April 28, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

CODEPINK Bay Area

Location Details:

Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison St., Berkeley

The Berkeley City Council is finally going to discuss and vote on a resolution for a ceasefire and arms embargo to stop arming Israel. You're encouraged to attend the 4pm press conference and 5pm City Council meeting to show support for an historical arms embargo resolution. We intend to be a dignified and strong force to show the Council members that arms embargo is our "red line". Jt. Resolutions of Disapproval have been introduced in the House against an additional $8.8 BILLION in heavy weapons to Israel. Every member of Congress should co-sponsor. Arming Israel is illegal under U.S. and international law; Berkeley must not remain silent or complicit in the slaughter and destruction being financed by our government. We are unified in our demand for a "yes" vote for an arms embargo.