Claudia De la Cruz: Working Class Internationalism vs. US Imperialist War

Date:

Sunday, May 04, 2025

Time:

9:15 AM - 10:15 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

SLO Speaks

Email:

Phone:

805-317-6661

Location Details:

First Unitarian Church 1187 Franklin St, San Francisco

Working Class Internationalism vs. US Imperialist War



Highlighting the impact of U.S. foreign policy, discussing the need to cut military spending and to center anti-imperialist struggles in domestic work.



Claudia De la Cruz is a mother, popular educator, community organizer and theologian. Being at the nexus of many different projects, organizations and social movements, Claudia connects different groups of people to link struggles in the overarching fight for justice. For nearly 30 years, she has demonstrated a fierce commitment to building people power locally, nationally and internationally.



Claudia co- founded and served as co-Executive Director of The People’s Forum, a movement incubator and political education space in New York City. She is a central committee member and the former presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). She is currently the Executive Director of a historic organization in solidarity movement work, IFCO/Pastors for Peace.