top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/18/2025
Palestine International

Voices from Holy Land Online Film Salon: "Pogroms and Ethnic Cleansing - Now on Our Watch"

Zoom https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-May2025
original image (2550x3300)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land
Location Details:
Zoom
https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-May2025
“We must expel the Arabs and take their place,” wrote David Ben-Gurion, one of Israel’s founding fathers and its first president, in a 1937 letter to his son.

That objective is euphemistically referred to as “transfer” in Israeli politics and policy. At our May Salon, a panel of experts will compare ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory with other forced removals of indigenous and ethnic groups in the 20th century. What are the legal definitions of “forced displacement”? How does it relate to “crimes against humanity” and “genocide”? What is the role of forced removal in the processes of colonization and nation-building? Does it always involve cultural erasure?

Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:

Peter Balakian-Professor, Colgate University; Pulitzer Prize winner for Ozone Journal book of poetry; author, The Burning Tigris: The Armenian Genocide and America's Response

William A. Schabas-Professor, Middlesex University; author; former Chairman, UN Commission of Inquiry into the Gaza conflict

Omar Haramy-Director of Sabeel Ecumenical Liberation Theology Center in Jerusalem

Dina Matar-Director, Centre for Global Media and Communication, School of Law, SOAS, University of London

James Zogby (moderator)--co-founder and President of the Arab American Institute; author; political pollster
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/VoicesHolyLand/?c...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 23, 2025 8:20PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$355.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code