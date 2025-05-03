top
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Claudia De la Cruz in the Bay: Exposing the lies: Blame the Billionaires, Not Immigrants

Claudia De la Cruz: Exposing the Billionaires
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
SLO Speaks
Email:
Phone:
‪(805) 317-6661
Location Details:
Firehouse Project, 815 Alice St, Oakland CA
Exploring the billionaire’s agenda, their take over and the looting of federal funds, the gutting of our social programs while scapegoating and attacking migrants, trans people and other historically marginalized groups.

Claudia, organizing to replace the dictatorship of the billionaires with a socialist society where the people come first.

Claudia De la Cruz is a mother, popular educator, community organizer and theologian. Being at the nexus of many different projects, organizations and social movements, Claudia connects different groups of people to link struggles in the overarching fight for justice. For nearly 30 years, she has demonstrated a fierce commitment to building people power locally, nationally and internationally.

Claudia co- founded and served as co-Executive Director of The People’s Forum, a movement incubator and political education space in New York City. She is a central committee member and the former presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). She is currently the Executive Director of a historic organization in solidarity movement work, IFCO/Pastors for Peace.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DIsZ5Q0R9-5/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 23, 2025 8:18PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
