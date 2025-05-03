Claudia De la Cruz in the Bay: Exposing the lies: Blame the Billionaires, Not Immigrants

Date:

Saturday, May 03, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

SLO Speaks

Email:

Phone:

‪(805) 317-6661

Location Details:

Firehouse Project, 815 Alice St, Oakland CA

Exploring the billionaire’s agenda, their take over and the looting of federal funds, the gutting of our social programs while scapegoating and attacking migrants, trans people and other historically marginalized groups.



Claudia, organizing to replace the dictatorship of the billionaires with a socialist society where the people come first.



Claudia De la Cruz is a mother, popular educator, community organizer and theologian. Being at the nexus of many different projects, organizations and social movements, Claudia connects different groups of people to link struggles in the overarching fight for justice. For nearly 30 years, she has demonstrated a fierce commitment to building people power locally, nationally and internationally.



Claudia co- founded and served as co-Executive Director of The People’s Forum, a movement incubator and political education space in New York City. She is a central committee member and the former presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). She is currently the Executive Director of a historic organization in solidarity movement work, IFCO/Pastors for Peace.