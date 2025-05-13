Webinar: Palestinian Women & the Nakba

Date:

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)

Location Details:

Join AFSC for a virtual gathering on the role of Palestinian women during the 1948 Nakba and learn how it has shaped modern Palestinian society. We will hear from Palestinian women who have kept their families’ legacies alive through storytelling, stitching, cooking, and resisting occupation and settler colonialism. Speakers will dissect how the struggle for a more feminist society and the struggle for liberation from colonialism are inherently intertwined.