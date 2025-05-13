From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Palestinian Women & the Nakba
Date:
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)
Location Details:
Online
https://bit.ly/3YGnaj6
https://bit.ly/3YGnaj6
Join AFSC for a virtual gathering on the role of Palestinian women during the 1948 Nakba and learn how it has shaped modern Palestinian society. We will hear from Palestinian women who have kept their families’ legacies alive through storytelling, stitching, cooking, and resisting occupation and settler colonialism. Speakers will dissect how the struggle for a more feminist society and the struggle for liberation from colonialism are inherently intertwined.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 23, 2025 6:49PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network