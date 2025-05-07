Mutual Aid Webinar: Playground for the Children in Rahat

Date:

Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Eyewitness Palestine

Location Details:

Join us for a mutual aid webinar dedicated to building a playground in Palestine, creating a safe space for children to play, heal, and thrive.



In partnership with the deputy mayor of Rahat, we’ll discuss the impact of this project, the importance of community support, and how you can contribute to making this vision a reality. Be part of this effort to bring joy and resilience to Palestinian children.