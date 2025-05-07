From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mutual Aid Webinar: Playground for the Children in Rahat
Date:
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Eyewitness Palestine
Location Details:
Online
https://bit.ly/3GzS9ag
https://bit.ly/3GzS9ag
Join us for a mutual aid webinar dedicated to building a playground in Palestine, creating a safe space for children to play, heal, and thrive.
In partnership with the deputy mayor of Rahat, we’ll discuss the impact of this project, the importance of community support, and how you can contribute to making this vision a reality. Be part of this effort to bring joy and resilience to Palestinian children.
In partnership with the deputy mayor of Rahat, we’ll discuss the impact of this project, the importance of community support, and how you can contribute to making this vision a reality. Be part of this effort to bring joy and resilience to Palestinian children.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/eyewitnesspalest...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 23, 2025 6:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network