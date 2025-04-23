From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day, May Day! Nationwide SOS Protests to Stop the Billionaire Takeover
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 and partners
Location Details:
Nationwide peaceful protests - SF Bay Area and beyond
MAY DAY, MAY DAY: Save Our Democracy! Stop the Billionaire Takeover!
Nationwide Protests for Labor, Immigrants, Education, Health Care Access, Democracy & more
May 1, 2025
Find a protest or action in your area:
May Day Strong: https://maydaystrong.org/
ALSO:
https://www.fiftyfifty.one/events
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/
https://events.pol-rev.com/search?search&contentType=EVENTS
https://www.nvunheard.org/protest-listings/
National Education Assoc. & educator protest actions: https://www.mobilize.us/nea/?tag_ids=26351
MAY DAY STRONG
Join us in the fight to uphold the Constitution and end executive overreach!
Trump and his billionaire profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. This May Day we are fighting back. We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, prosperity over free market politics.
On May 1, 2025, in cities across the U.S., we will honor the legacy of the workers who gave everything for the eight-hour day—and we will carry their struggle into today’s fight for a country that serves the many, not the few.
Our movement shows the world that the American working class will not sit idly by as plutocrats rip apart the democratic institutions and civil liberties while undermining the rule of law.
50501 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/50501movement.bsky.social
THE ORIGIN OF MAY DAY - Indivisible SF
https://indivisiblesf.org/blog/origins-of-may-day
From time immemorial, people living through cold winters celebrated the coming of spring and the new planting-season, often with festivals on the 1st day of May. Similarly, the cessation of snow and frigid rain triggered the renewal of strikes, street protests, and struggles for justice and human rights.
On May 1st, 1886, Chicago labor unions went on strike for an 8-hour work day with 80,000 people marching up Michigan Avenue in the first mass May Day March. They chanted: "8 hours for work, 8 hours for sleep, 8 hours for what we will."
Their strike was violently suppressed by the cops, a provocateur threw a bomb at a rally in Haymarket Square, and over the course of several days both strikers and police were killed and wounded. Many strikers were arrested on flimsy evidence and some were executed.
American unions then set May 1st, 1890 as a national day of action for the 8-hour day. Socialists in Europe did the same, declaring May Day to be International Workers Day. Since then, throughout the world May 1st has continued to be a day for social and economic justice movements of all kinds and issues.
In 1894, President Cleveland invoked the Insurrection Act and ordered the U.S. Army to violently suppress the Pullman Strike by railroad workers. This caused great public outrage. To appease public anger, Congress then declared the first Monday in September to be "Labor Day," a new national worker-related holiday, but one shorn from May Day's radical social-justice roots.
50501 Commitment to Non-Violence
We are dedicated to promoting nonviolence in all aspects of our interactions, fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and peaceful conflict resolution.
We believe that dialogue, empathy, and cooperation are essential in creating a safe and just environment for all.
Through our actions and commitments, we strive to reject harm and build a community rooted in compassion and mutual respect.
ORGANIZATIONS:
50501 Movement
Indivisible
MoveOn
One Fair Wage
Food & water Watch
Chicago Women Take Action
Chicago Teachers union
Win Without War
Parents Together Action
Scholars for Social Justice (SSJ)
Working Families Power
Bargaining for the Common Good
National Education Association (NEA)
American Assoc. of University Professors
Debt Collective
Public Citizen
Popular Democracy
People's Action Institute
Sunrise Movement
AFSCME 3299
SURJ
ACRE Action Center on Race & the Economy
Public School Strong
Women's March
Strong Economy for All Coalition
USSW
Heal Together
AFT
and more
https://maydaystrong.org/
