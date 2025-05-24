Don't Despair - Organize! Meeting the Political Moment with Black Rose Anarchist Federation

Date:

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Black Rose Anarchist Federation - Bay Area

Location Details:

East Bay Community Space (507 55th St., Oakland, CA)

Deep crises shake our world - but all is not hopeless.



Join us at East Bay Community Space (507 55th Street, Oakland, CA) for an empowering event with Black Rose Anarchist Federation!



At this panel discussion and organizer training, members of Black Rose Anarchist Federation will share how we are making sense of our current moment, what we are doing to meet it, and invite you to join our efforts to organize our way of it.



Brought to you by the Bay Area Local of Black Rose Anarchist Federation (@blackrosebayarea).



Learn more about Black Rose Anarchist Federation at blackrosefed.org, and follow socials @blackrose_rosanegra.