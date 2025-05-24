From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Don't Despair - Organize! Meeting the Political Moment with Black Rose Anarchist Federation
Date:
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Black Rose Anarchist Federation - Bay Area
Location Details:
East Bay Community Space (507 55th St., Oakland, CA)
Deep crises shake our world - but all is not hopeless.
Join us at East Bay Community Space (507 55th Street, Oakland, CA) for an empowering event with Black Rose Anarchist Federation!
At this panel discussion and organizer training, members of Black Rose Anarchist Federation will share how we are making sense of our current moment, what we are doing to meet it, and invite you to join our efforts to organize our way of it.
Brought to you by the Bay Area Local of Black Rose Anarchist Federation (@blackrosebayarea).
Learn more about Black Rose Anarchist Federation at blackrosefed.org, and follow socials @blackrose_rosanegra.
Join us at East Bay Community Space (507 55th Street, Oakland, CA) for an empowering event with Black Rose Anarchist Federation!
At this panel discussion and organizer training, members of Black Rose Anarchist Federation will share how we are making sense of our current moment, what we are doing to meet it, and invite you to join our efforts to organize our way of it.
Brought to you by the Bay Area Local of Black Rose Anarchist Federation (@blackrosebayarea).
Learn more about Black Rose Anarchist Federation at blackrosefed.org, and follow socials @blackrose_rosanegra.
For more information: https://dont-despair-organize-bayarea.even...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 23, 2025 10:58AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network