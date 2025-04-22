top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Earth Day 2025 SF Bay View Hunters Point Residents Want Justice, Healthcare & Human Rights

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 22, 2025 10:07PM
On Earth Day 2025 Bay View Hunters Point residents marched and spoke out about the continuing deadly contamination and cover-up by the City, Navy, State and Federal government.
Residents and Supporters Rally On Earth Day At Hunters Point Shipyard
original image (4032x3024)
On Earth Day 2025, the resident of Bay View Hunters Point marched and rallied on April 22, 2025 to demand healthcare, justice and a clean environment. They talked about the corruption and billionaires who want to develop the area for more profits while the residents are getting cancers an further contamination.

They also talked about the role of the City and Navy in allowing the deadly toxins to continue to kill them.

Additional Media:

Stop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! SF Hunters Point Community Residents & Advocates Speak Out
https://youtu.be/zez66ZLmnFU

San Francisco Unprepared to Handle New Risks at the Hunters Point Superfund Site
https://civilgrandjury.sfgov.org/2021_2022/Hunters%20Point%20Press%20Release.pdf

SF Grand Jury 2010-2011 Report On Hunters Point
https://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/13405?view_id=11&redirect=true

SF Treasure Island Development, Corruption, Whistleblowers & Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up Links
https://youtu.be/zYfsS5_K3S8

SF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Stanley Goff
https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q

Treasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposure
https://sfbayview.com/2020/01/treasure-island-residents-bring-2-billion-class-action-lawsuit-for-radiation-and-toxin-exposure/

San Francisico Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With SF Bay Viiew Journalist Carol Harvey
https://youtu.be/4OmLqRRez6c

Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8

$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files Charges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY

Racialized evictions are part of Treasure Island redevelopment
https://sfbayview.com/2018/01/racialized-evictions-are-part-of-treasure-island-redevelopment/

SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU

"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI

Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8

SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q

SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks

Former Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearing
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/former-treasure-island-residents-report-radiation-and-chemical-poisoning-during-feb-8-sf-supervisors-hearing/

Treasure Island & Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-up
https://youtu.be/rtuDlkvWJO8

SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q

San Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2019/01/san-francisco-irradiates-the-poor-on-treasure-island/

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
§Contaminated Buildings At Hunters Point
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 22, 2025 10:07PM
sm_img_0199.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Highly toxic contaminated buildings still remain at the Hunters Point Shipyard where developers are still selling condos with the support of the City, State and Federal government in a Super Fund Site.
§A Mural Painted On Earth Day Next To Hunters Point Ship Yard
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 22, 2025 10:07PM
sm_img_0201.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A mural was painted at the Hunters Point shipyard on Earth Day. Residents are still being poisoned.
§Mayor Daniel Lurie & Pelosi Both Supported The Shipyard Development
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 22, 2025 10:07PM
sm_lurie_daniel_pelosi.jpg
original image (960x1200)
The billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie like his supporter Nancy Pelosi represent the developers who want to continue to build on a radioactive contaminated shipyard.
§Hunters Point Is Still Contaminated & Residents Are Still Being Exposed
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 22, 2025 10:07PM
sm_hunters-point-shipyard-danger-sign.jpg
original image (792x594)
Hunters Point Shipyard is still contaminated yet the City, State and Federal government are continuing it's development.
