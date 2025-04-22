On Earth Day 2025 Bay View Hunters Point residents marched and spoke out about the continuing deadly contamination and cover-up by the City, Navy, State and Federal government.

On Earth Day 2025, the resident of Bay View Hunters Point marched and rallied on April 22, 2025 to demand healthcare, justice and a clean environment. They talked about the corruption and billionaires who want to develop the area for more profits while the residents are getting cancers an further contamination.They also talked about the role of the City and Navy in allowing the deadly toxins to continue to kill them.