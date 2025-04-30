The Middle East at the Crossroads

Date:

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San José City College

Location Details:

César Chávez Library, Room L-114

San José City College

2100 Moorpark Avenue

San José, CA 95128

25th Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration



THE MIDDLE EAST AT THE CROSSROADS OF CIVILIZATION, GEOPOLITICS, AND DREAMS



Presented by Dr. Sharat G. Lin



The Middle East, the cradle of civilization, sits at the crossroads of three great continents. It has been at the heart of the global competition for resources, colonialism, political upheaval, devastating conflicts, authoritarianism, and futurism. The root causes are complex and contrasting. The solutions require that external powers stop fueling conflicts with ever more weapons, war, attempts to divide and control, and subversion of democratic aspirations.



Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a medical scientist, political economist, writer, educator, photojournalist, and artist at the San José Peace & Justice Center, Human Agenda, and the Initiative for Equality.



Free and open to the public