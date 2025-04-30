From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Middle East at the Crossroads
Date:
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San José City College
Location Details:
César Chávez Library, Room L-114
San José City College
2100 Moorpark Avenue
San José, CA 95128
San José City College
2100 Moorpark Avenue
San José, CA 95128
25th Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration
THE MIDDLE EAST AT THE CROSSROADS OF CIVILIZATION, GEOPOLITICS, AND DREAMS
Presented by Dr. Sharat G. Lin
The Middle East, the cradle of civilization, sits at the crossroads of three great continents. It has been at the heart of the global competition for resources, colonialism, political upheaval, devastating conflicts, authoritarianism, and futurism. The root causes are complex and contrasting. The solutions require that external powers stop fueling conflicts with ever more weapons, war, attempts to divide and control, and subversion of democratic aspirations.
Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a medical scientist, political economist, writer, educator, photojournalist, and artist at the San José Peace & Justice Center, Human Agenda, and the Initiative for Equality.
Free and open to the public
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 22, 2025 9:25PM
