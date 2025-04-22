Navajos marched to the Navajo Nation Council to protect their water, and oppose coal mining, uranium mining and radioactive transport in their homeland today, during the second day of the Navajo Council's spring session. Urging respect for the water, and to keep it clean, Dine' spoke of protecting the sacred.

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, April 22, 2025WINDOW ROCK, Navajo Nation -- Dine' marched to the Navajo Nation Council to protect their water, and oppose coal mining, uranium mining and radioactive transport in their homeland today. Urging respect for the water, and to keep it clean, Dine' spoke of protecting the sacred.Louise Benally, Dine' of Big Mountain, remembered her mother being here in 1979 and protesting the relocation laws. "The oppression has been here for many generations."Remembering the Longest Walk, Louise said her people were unified in solidarity with Mohawks, Lakotas, and other Native people, and brought back a spiritual way of life as a spiritual solidarity, to stand unified with one another."My elders were not afraid to stand up and say, 'No!', Louise said of the long battle against the extractive industries."These snakes that are called Congressmen are no good at all."Louise said it is a problem when people are joining Donald Trump, and are not here with the people.With thanks to all those along the way, Louise said, "In my head, you are not forgotten."Leona Morgan, Dine', said the Navajo Nation does not have a plan, and does not have a plan to clean up more than 500 uranium mines. "Our Navajo Nation does not have a plan for us!""We need to make sure they do not get rid of the 'no uranium law,' Leona said. She described the latest scheme, ablation, of turning the uranium waste into uranium.The Navajo Nation is in business with Energy Fuels for uranium clean-up, the same company that Haul No! has been fighting for eight years. She said the tribe has given Energy Fuels access to the entire Navajo Nation.Energy Fuels uranium mill and dump is on the homeland of our relatives, the White Mesa Ute, she said.Dine' don't want the uranium here used for bombs."We don't want our uranium killing our relatives in Palestine."Leona said the real need is for a strategic plan, and to work together to decide what to do with all this uranium waste."Whatever happens, we can not stop!" Leona said, to cheers.The leadership of the American Indian Movement, gathered here for support, was recognized for their resistance on Black Mesa.Wendsler Nosie, Sr., Apache, spoke on their shared struggle for future generations and the necessity to defend these places, places of the Holy People."We are one People. There is One Mother, and we have to protect the Mother."Wendsler described on the fight now before the U.S. Supreme Court to protect Apaches ceremonial place, Oak Flat, from being destroyed for a massive copper mine. He spoke on the beauty of defending sacred land."We are in this together," Wendsler said, bringing his support and prayers.Pinyon Unified School District immersion students were recognized with appreciation.Listen and watch more in English and Dine'Leona Morgan, and Haul No! recorded videos on InstagramSTATEMENT: Diné Citizens and Water Protectors Walk to PROTECT DINÉTAHA Silent March and Press Conference on April 22, 2025Media event during the 25th Navajo Nation Council Spring Session.WINDOW ROCK, Arizona – March to Protect Dinétah is organized by a collective of Diné citizens, and community groups, concerned about the President of the Navajo Nation Buu Nygren and Navajo Nation Council’s neglect to prioritize Navajo Water and failure to protect it from continued waste and pollution by industry.This collective of Diné citizens will march in Window Rock on Earth Day under the banner “Protect Dinétah, Protect Navajo Water.” This collective message will be brought to the Navajo Nation Council Chambers during the 25th Navajo Nation Council Spring Session Day 2.The “March to Protect Dinétah” participants will reach the Navajo Nation Council Chambers shortly before 10:00 a.m. MDT, where their press conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end by 12:00 p.m. MDT.This event will coincide with Day 2 of Spring Session which is themed “Our Power, Our Planet” which is fitting for this rally as grassroots speaker will share a brief statement regarding their issue and protections envisioned of the various environmental impacts affecting Dinétah (the Navajo homeland), such as coal mining and reclamation, uranium hauling, uranium cleanup and remediation, oil and gas production, the proposed hydrogen pipeline project, Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) and Utilization (CCUS), and demanding the Navajo Nation strength its communication and planning on existing projects such as tribal parks with communities that play host to these projects.Media AdvisoryLeona Morgan, Haul No!Delores Wilson-Aguirre, Save the ConfluenceAdrian Herder, Black Mesa residentMarch to Protect Dinétah is organized by a collective of Diné citizens, and community groups, concerned about the President of the Navajo Nation Buu Nygren’s and Navajo Nation Council’s neglect to prioritize Navajo Water and failure to protect it from continued waste and pollution by industry.