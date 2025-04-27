Peaceful Protest at Tesla Marin

Date:

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Lara Starr

Location Details:

201 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA 94925

Note:

- Tesla is on private property. We have to stay on the sidewalk, not block the driveways, not shout at customers, and generally behave like the decent people we are.

- Please commit to de-escalating any potential confrontation.

- If someone on our side is getting upset, gently ask them to calm down and not engage

- If there are people on the other side attempting to upset you, ignore them



Sign Tips:

- Less is more! Just a few words written in big fat letters!

- Use color and/or bold images

- A paint stirrer stick makes it easy to hold and carry

- Keep ‘em in your car - you’ll be using them a lot unforch

- Plan on it being windy