The AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center Executive Director Shawna Bader-Blau has called on the Trump government to continue to fund the NED which funds the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. It gets over $70 a year from the US government.

AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Warns Of Bankruptcy In DC Court Filing & Calls On Trump For More FundingIn a Federal Court filing and declaration on March 6, 2025 the Director of the NED funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Shawna Bader-Blau warns that unless the Trump government continues to fund the National Endowment for Democracy NED they will have to declare bankruptcy of the government funded operation.The Solidarity Center receives more than $70 million a year from the NED, USAID and other government organizations. It has received over $1 billion from the US government for it's operations and has refused to report to the membership of the AFL-CIO about how much money is is getting and what it is spending it on.Kim Scipes is a writer, Professor of Sociology Emeritus at Purdue University Northwest and researcher about the AFL-CIO international operations. He talks about what this likely bankruptcy of the Solidarity Center means for working people and unionists and the history of this operation.Kim Scipes is also author of KMU: Building Genuine Trade Unionism in the Philippines, 1980–1994 (New Day Books, 1996) and AFL-CIO’s Secret War Against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage?Additional Info:"The NED funding freeze is an existential threat to the Solidarity Center’s mission,its partners, and the workers we serve."The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center, National Endowment For Democracy & US Imperialism"He Who Pays The Piper Calls The Tune" AFL-CIO AIFLD In El Salvador by Frank HammerAssassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank HammerThe AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim ScipesKim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:Solidarity or SabotageThe AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & ImperialismUS Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George WrightUS Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos ConnectionsCIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign PolicyVictor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIOMikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)To Build a Left-Wing Unionism, We Must Reckon With the AFL-CIO’s Imperialist PastAdditional Info:Labor Education Project On AFL-CIOWorkWeekProduction Of Labor Video Project