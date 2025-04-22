From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Warns of Bankruptcy in DC Court Filing & Wants Trump to Fund It
The AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center Executive Director Shawna Bader-Blau has called on the Trump government to continue to fund the NED which funds the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. It gets over $70 a year from the US government.
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Warns Of Bankruptcy In DC Court Filing & Calls On Trump For More Funding
In a Federal Court filing and declaration on March 6, 2025 the Director of the NED funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Shawna Bader-Blau warns that unless the Trump government continues to fund the National Endowment for Democracy NED they will have to declare bankruptcy of the government funded operation.
The Solidarity Center receives more than $70 million a year from the NED, USAID and other government organizations. It has received over $1 billion from the US government for it's operations and has refused to report to the membership of the AFL-CIO about how much money is is getting and what it is spending it on.
Kim Scipes is a writer, Professor of Sociology Emeritus at Purdue University Northwest and researcher about the AFL-CIO international operations. He talks about what this likely bankruptcy of the Solidarity Center means for working people and unionists and the history of this operation.
Kim Scipes is also author of KMU: Building Genuine Trade Unionism in the Philippines, 1980–1994 (New Day Books, 1996) and AFL-CIO’s Secret War Against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage?
Additional Info:
"The NED funding freeze is an existential threat to the Solidarity Center’s mission,its partners, and the workers we serve."
https://www.ned.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/02ac-Exhibit-C-Solidairty-Center.pdf
https://groups.google.com/g/lepaio
The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center, National Endowment For Democracy & US Imperialism
https://youtu.be/1PsmACDsKwQ
"He Who Pays The Piper Calls The Tune" AFL-CIO AIFLD In El Salvador by Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/DeeweDdUK2M
Assassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/4w-24vu7Jro
The AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim Scipes
https://youtu.be/u-n1Neu5qwM
Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:
Solidarity or Sabotage
https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q
The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU
US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM
US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt
Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf
“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO
Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)
https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/
To Build a Left-Wing Unionism, We Must Reckon With the AFL-CIO’s Imperialist Past
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22245/left-wing-union-afl-cio-imperialism
Additional Info:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO
https://aflcio-int.education
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
