top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers

AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Warns of Bankruptcy in DC Court Filing & Wants Trump to Fund It

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 22, 2025 9:14AM
The AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center Executive Director Shawna Bader-Blau has called on the Trump government to continue to fund the NED which funds the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. It gets over $70 a year from the US government.
The AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center Executive Director Shawna Bader-Blau has called on the Trump government to continue to fund the NED which...
original image (3455x1986)
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Warns Of Bankruptcy In DC Court Filing & Calls On Trump For More Funding

In a Federal Court filing and declaration on March 6, 2025 the Director of the NED funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Shawna Bader-Blau warns that unless the Trump government continues to fund the National Endowment for Democracy NED they will have to declare bankruptcy of the government funded operation.

The Solidarity Center receives more than $70 million a year from the NED, USAID and other government organizations. It has received over $1 billion from the US government for it's operations and has refused to report to the membership of the AFL-CIO about how much money is is getting and what it is spending it on.

Kim Scipes is a writer, Professor of Sociology Emeritus at Purdue University Northwest and researcher about the AFL-CIO international operations. He talks about what this likely bankruptcy of the Solidarity Center means for working people and unionists and the history of this operation.

Kim Scipes is also author of KMU: Building Genuine Trade Unionism in the Philippines, 1980–1994 (New Day Books, 1996) and AFL-CIO’s Secret War Against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage?


Additional Info:

"The NED funding freeze is an existential threat to the Solidarity Center’s mission,its partners, and the workers we serve."
https://www.ned.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/02ac-Exhibit-C-Solidairty-Center.pdf
https://groups.google.com/g/lepaio

The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center, National Endowment For Democracy & US Imperialism
https://youtu.be/1PsmACDsKwQ

"He Who Pays The Piper Calls The Tune" AFL-CIO AIFLD In El Salvador by Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/DeeweDdUK2M

Assassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/4w-24vu7Jro

The AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim Scipes
https://youtu.be/u-n1Neu5qwM

Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:
Solidarity or Sabotage
https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q

The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU

US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM

US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA

CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt

Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf

“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO
Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)
https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/

To Build a Left-Wing Unionism, We Must Reckon With the AFL-CIO’s Imperialist Past
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22245/left-wing-union-afl-cio-imperialism

Additional Info:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO
https://aflcio-int.education
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
§Solidarity Center ED
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 22, 2025 9:14AM
sm_solidarity_center_solidarity_center_executive_director_shawna_bader-blau.jpg
original image (1024x512)
The AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center Director Executive Director Shawna Bader-Blau want the Trump government to continue to fund the Solidarity Center which gets over $70 million a year from the US government for it's international operations.
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
§AFL-CIO Solidarity Center A US Funded Operation
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 22, 2025 9:14AM
afl-cio_solidarity_center_us_aid.png
The AFL-CIO's President Liz Schuler and her supporters want the Trump government to continue to give their "Solidarity Center" over $70 million or they will have to declare bankruptcy. Their center has received over $1 billion of US government funding over decades and have been involved in attempting coups and overthrowing government that threatened US investments.
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$355.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code