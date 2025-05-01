top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Honor International Workers’ Day, Join UC Workers on the Strike Line

UCSC, High Street &amp; Bay Drive, Santa Cruz
original image (1155x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong
Location Details:
UCSC, High Street & Bay Drive, Santa Cruz
Workers are the backbone of our families, communities, and the FUTURE. For the past four years, UC has failed to address its staffing crisis. UC’s recent announcement of a hiring freeze is yet another attack and insult to frontline workers. Worse, UC has failed to give fair pension benefits to workers from the newly acquired hospitals outside of UCSF. That’s why our union filed unfair labor practice (ULP) charges against UC.

UC holds billions in unrestricted reserves, has invested billions more in recent years to acquire new facilities, has increased its ranks of high paid executives by 42%, and has granted these same elites hundreds of millions of dollars in obscene raises and housing assistance they don’t need—all while refusing to make any meaningful investment in us.

Frontline UC workers deserve better! Join us to support UC workers!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/777569/
