Doctors Demand Medicare for All, Workers Organize May Day Strikes, Advocates Want Justice
CRD covers the fight for national healthcare and national organizing for May Day
Doctors Demand Medicare for All, Workers Organize May Day Strikes, Advocates Pursue Justice in Congo, Researchers Trace Bird Flu to U.S. Lab
By Capitalism, Race & Democracy - April 21, 20255
Millions of working people risk losing their Medicaid coverage under sweeping budget cuts proposed by the Trump administration. A push to privatize Medicare through the expansion of Medicare Advantage plans is also underway. Dr. Ana Malinow, former president of Physicians for National Healthcare, spoke to Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer.
The Attack On Medicaid & The National Day Of Action For National Public Healthcare on May 31, 2025
https://nationalsinglepayer.com/national-day-of-action/
***
Last week, more than 2,000 union members and working-class activists came together in a national planning meeting for May Day 2025, organized by the grassroots coalition May Day Strong. Participants joined from over 155 cities across the US, signaling a powerful groundswell of labor and immigrant solidarity in the lead-up to International Workers Day.
Over 60,000 workers from AFSCME—the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and UPTE—University Professional and Technical Employees—affiliated with CWA—the Communications Workers of America (CWA)—will be walking off the job on May 1st.
Rico Ocampo of a national immigrant rights network highlighted the central role of undocumented workers in the struggle, while AFSCME 3299 Executive Director Liz Perlman outlined growing support from unions like the National Education Association.
More information about national organizing is available at support [at] maydaystrong.org
***
The Congolese Action Youth Platform, Dr. Denis Mukwege, and The Case for the Land have called for an international court to prosecute crimes committed during the 30-year war and conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. During that time Rwanda and Uganda have repeatedly invaded and occupied DRC, massacred Congolese people and Rwandan refugees, looted the country’s resources, and waged wars that led to the overthrow of two Congolese governments. Host Ann Garrison spoke to Bénédicte Njoko of The Case for the Land.
https://www.blackagendareport.com/judicial-sovereignty-congo-and-africa
***
In January, epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher spoke to Mike Vera of the Healthy & Awake Podcast about the growing evidence of the laboratory origin of the current H5N1 Bird Flu virus. Mr. Hulsher discusses the paper he co-authored titled Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Spread by Migratory Waterfowl, which was published November 2024, after successful peer-review, in the journal Poultry, Fisheries & Wildlife Science.
Hulsche notes on his website TheFocalPoints.com that, “neither the USDA [nor] any other government agency has officially denied or refuted this possibility.
***
We thank all of Pacifica’s sister stations and affiliates who contribute to the production of this show. Today’s program was produced by the Capitalism, Race & Democracy collective, with contributions from Steve Zeltzer, Thomas O’Rourke, and Ann Garrison.\
You can find this and all previous episodes at our website “capitalism race and democracy dot ORG”. Make sure you click the subscribe button. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @PacificaCRD.
Thanks for listening!
Music:
Paul Robeson, “Joe Hill”
Delcat Idinco, DIVISE, 2024 Beni DRC
Delcat Idinco was assassinated in February. Rwanda’s M23 and the Congolese government each blamed the other for his death.
For more information: https://capitalismraceanddemocracy.org/202...
