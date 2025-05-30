From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seaside Film Screening: The Singing Revolution
Date:
Friday, May 30, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955
A free film screening of The Singing Revolution, followed by a discussion. The award-winning documentary film starts at 6 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Free popcorn. Film runtime: 1h 37m
Between 1987 and 1991, Estonians used song—not weapons—to resist Soviet occupation. Known as the Singing Revolution, this powerful nonviolent movement brought hundreds of thousands together in song, defying bans on patriotic music and expressing their deep cultural identity. Through music, they found unity, strength, and the courage to reclaim independence. The Singing Revolution is a stirring reminder of the strength of unity, hope, and nonviolent resistance.
Official Trailer: https://imdb.to/2J82GuJ
This is part of MPJC's Just Flicks film series, the last Friday of the month. Find a listing of events on the Weekly Peace Calendar, a project of the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.
https://sites.google.com/site/peaceresourcecenter/weekly-peace-calendar
Sponsored by: Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County
For more information: https://SingingRevolution-5-30-25.eventbri...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 21, 2025 1:13PM
