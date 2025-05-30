top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/30/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Arts + Action

Seaside Film Screening: The Singing Revolution

Letter-size event flyer for The Singing Revolution Film and Discussion 5-30-25
original image (1000x1293)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 30, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955
A free film screening of The Singing Revolution, followed by a discussion. The award-winning documentary film starts at 6 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Free popcorn. Film runtime: 1h 37m

Between 1987 and 1991, Estonians used song—not weapons—to resist Soviet occupation. Known as the Singing Revolution, this powerful nonviolent movement brought hundreds of thousands together in song, defying bans on patriotic music and expressing their deep cultural identity. Through music, they found unity, strength, and the courage to reclaim independence. The Singing Revolution is a stirring reminder of the strength of unity, hope, and nonviolent resistance.

Official Trailer: https://imdb.to/2J82GuJ

This is part of MPJC's Just Flicks film series, the last Friday of the month. Find a listing of events on the Weekly Peace Calendar, a project of the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.
https://sites.google.com/site/peaceresourcecenter/weekly-peace-calendar

Subscribe at http://eepurl.com/bdzZCr to have the Peace Calendar delivered by email.

Sponsored by: Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County
For more information: https://SingingRevolution-5-30-25.eventbri...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 21, 2025 1:13PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code