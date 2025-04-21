From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bayview Hunters Point Earth Day Health Justice Rally
Date:
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
All Things Bayview
Email:
Location Details:
Meet at Bayview Plaza 3801 3rd Street 94124
Marching to Hunters Point Naval Shipyard
451 Galvez Avenue 94124
Join All Things Bayview and Community Residents Fight For Justice
Earth Day Health Justice March & Rally
Shuttle bus will be available
For more information: http://allthingsbayview.org
