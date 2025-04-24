Save Social Security Rally

Date:

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Raging Grannies

Location Details:

Social Security Office

701 N. Shoreline Mountain View CA

Gather at benches on the N. Shoreline side of the site.

Join us this Thursday April 24 in Mountain View!

Visibility Event to Save Social Security.

Co-sponsored by Indivisible Palo Alto Plus and the Raging Grannies.

11:30am to 1pm Social Security office 701 N. Shoreline. Gather at benches on the N. Shoreline side of the site.

Bring sign if you can... we will have a few extra.