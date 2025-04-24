From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Save Social Security Rally
Date:
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies
Location Details:
Social Security Office
701 N. Shoreline Mountain View CA
Gather at benches on the N. Shoreline side of the site.
701 N. Shoreline Mountain View CA
Gather at benches on the N. Shoreline side of the site.
Join us this Thursday April 24 in Mountain View!
Visibility Event to Save Social Security.
Co-sponsored by Indivisible Palo Alto Plus and the Raging Grannies.
11:30am to 1pm Social Security office 701 N. Shoreline. Gather at benches on the N. Shoreline side of the site.
Bring sign if you can... we will have a few extra.
Visibility Event to Save Social Security.
Co-sponsored by Indivisible Palo Alto Plus and the Raging Grannies.
11:30am to 1pm Social Security office 701 N. Shoreline. Gather at benches on the N. Shoreline side of the site.
Bring sign if you can... we will have a few extra.
For more information: http://www.RagingGrannies.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 21, 2025 12:20PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network