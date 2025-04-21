top
California U.S. Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense

10th Annual City Nature Challenge Begins April 25

by Corina Roberts
Mon, Apr 21, 2025 11:39AM
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles and California Academy of Sciences promote citizen science to learn about urban wildlife in all of its forms.
original image (2155x1189)
Participate in a World-Wide City Citizen Nature Count!

Celebrate the 10th Annual #CityNatureChallenge by joining an international effort to document nature in cities April 25 through 28! Learn how your observations during the four-day global bioblitz help us further understand biodiversity and coexisting with nature. Participation is easy: Find wildlife. Take a picture. Share.

Share. http://citynaturechallenge.org #EarthMonth2025

Started in 2016 as a competition between Los Angeles and San Francisco, the City Nature Challenge (CNC) has grown into an international event, motivating people around the world to find and document wildlife in their own cities. Run by the Community Science teams at the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM), the CNC is an annual four-day global bioblitz at the end of April, where cities are in a collaboration-meets-friendly-competition to see what can be accomplished when we all work toward a common goal.

City Nature Challenge 2025
Sponsored by Boeing
http://citynaturechallenge.org
For more information: http://citynaturechallenge.org
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
