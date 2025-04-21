From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SSA to block benefit payments if social security recipients do not switch to Login.gov
Save Social Security And Social Security Benefits Now, And In The Future!
SSA to block benefit payments if social security recipients do not switch to Login.gov
Millions Of Social Security Recipients Could Be Left Without Their Monthly Benefits
By Lynda Carson - April 21, 2025
Just in case, for those of you who may not know, perhaps sometime in May, 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) may cancel Social Security payments for social security recipients who don’t complete the mandatory order to switch from ‘my Social Security account,’ to Login.gov.
That’s right! Social Security recipients may be blocked from getting their social security benefits in May, 2025, if the customers who created an online account (e.g., my Social Security account) before September 18, 2021, did not transition to a Login.gov account to continue access to their online services.
However, for the social security recipients who do not have a computer, or for those recipients who have never had a “my social security account,” I am not certain if the new rules apply, or if their social security benefits will be blocked, or canceled. Things are so screwed up with the SSA presently, as usual the SSA is predictably, unpredictable at the moment.
According to some of the latest horrific distressing Google News Headlines about the SSA or Social Security recipients; SSA confirms that it will block all payments to those who do not meet this requirement, SSA could suspend your Social Security payment if you don’t follow this mandatory login step, How to verify your identity with social security, How to recover your ‘my Social Security’ account if you face issues with Login.go or ID.me, Confirmed by the SSA - Millions of Social security beneficiaries could be left without their monthly check if they do not complete this digital process, Social Security payments cancelled: US government requires this new mandatory update, Social Security payments halted: The mandatory update you must complete now!, Social Security transition to Login.gov deadline approaches, Will my grandfather lose his social security benefits without an online account?, ‘Login.gov gains importance for maintaining your social security benefits, Haven’t switched your ‘my Social security’ account yet? Here’s what could happen, Attention, retirees: Switch to Login.gov or you’ll see your social security payments suspended.
For The Google Headlines And Links To Stories About The Major Threat To Social Security Recipients, click on the link below…
https://news.google.com/search?q=my%C2%A0Social%20Security%C2%A0account%2C%20Login.gov.&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
SSA officials warn that accounts not updated to Login.gov https://www.login.gov/ will be deactivated, however if an account did not ever exist, theres no way it can be deactivated.
July 12, 2024, SSA Press Release:
According to a July 12, 2024, Social Security Administration press release, in part it states, “Today the Social Security Administration announced that customers who created an online account (e.g., my Social Security account) before September 18, 2021, will soon be required to transition to a Login.gov account to continue access to their online services. Over five million of these account holders have already transitioned to Login.gov.
The agency is making the changes to simplify the sign-in experience and align with federal authentication standards while providing safe and secure access to online services.
“my Social Security is a safe and secure way for people to do business with us,” said Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley. "We're excited to transition to Login.gov to access our online services, streamlining the process and ease of use for the public across agencies."
Account holders are encouraged to sign-in now. When the user logs in, they will be presented with an option to easily transition to Login.gov. Once their account is successfully linked, a confirmation screen will appear, and they will have immediate access to their personal my Social Security services or other service that they were attempting to access.”
Reportedly on April 20, 2025, “The Social Security Administration (SSA) http://www.ssa.gov has issued a critical warning to all current beneficiaries: those who fail to complete a mandatory account update may face account closures and payment suspensions. This sweeping change is part of a broader effort by the federal government to strengthen digital security and modernize access to public services.
The SSA emphasized that all users who created a My Social Security account before September 18, 2021, must now transition to Login.gov, a new federal authentication platform. The transition is not optional. Individuals who do not complete the process risk losing access to essential online services and having their monthly benefits halted until the issue is resolved.
SSA officials warn that accounts not updated to Login.gov https://www.login.gov/ will be deactivated, and beneficiaries will no longer be able to: View or manage their monthly payments. Request a replacement Social Security card. Estimate future benefits. Check the status of applications. Update personal information.
Most importantly, Social Security payments may be suspended until the account is brought into compliance.”
California Social Security Complaint Form:
In California, California has created a complaint form for social security recipients who may be screwed out of their social security benefits one way or another by the convicted felon Donald J. Trump administration, Musk’s DOGE goons and SSA Acting Commissioner Leland C. Dudek who have been sabotaging the SSA, or the mandatory switch to Login.com, for those of you who created an online account (e.g., my Social Security account) before September 18, 2021, and did not transition to a Login.gov account to continue access to their online services.
See a few links below…
California Social Security complaint form
https://oag.ca.gov/socialsecurity
We Hear You: Amid Growing Social Security Disruption Concerns, Attorney General Bonta Launches New Complaint Page
https://oag.ca.gov/news/press-releases/we-hear-you-amid-growing-social-security-disruption-concerns-attorney-general
Lynda Carson may be reached at Newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network