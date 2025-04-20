top
San Francisco Government & Elections

American Revolution Recalled and Renewed on 250th Anniversary in SF Protest

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 20, 2025 6:32PM
At a time when accomplishments of the American revolution are under threat, people see the need to rise up once more
original image (1434x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, April 19) - On the 250th Anniversary of the start of the American Revolution, protests were held nationwide and throughout the Bay Area. At San Fransisco's City Hall the rally also marched to the nearby Tesla dealership to further hammer Tesla's cratering sales and tanking stock value.

Many protesters not only protested the Trump regime's trampling of the Constitution and of the rule of law, but of its disastrous economic policies, its evisceration of the US government, and its support of Israel's genocidal war on Palestine. For many, the republic is seen as under an existential threat. see.

The combined City Hall and Tesla rally made for one of the biggest Tesla actions so far.

See all high resolution photos here.
