Responding to Trump - Time to Rethink & Reset
Date:
Friday, April 25, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Email:
Location Details:
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
(Access parking lot from North 21st Street)
Join the Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN) for dialogue and action!
Responding to the crises - The latest on immigration and tariffs
Community Dialogue on Power - Is Trump the problem or the system the problem? What is the political future of the U.S.?
The vision of Human Agenda - Many have asked to learn more . . . and engage in dialogue
Prepare for May Day - Poster making (materials provided)
Planning a SUN Contingent
Time: (Dinner at 6:00pm)
6:00pm - 8:00pm
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 20, 2025 6:08PM
