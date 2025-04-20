top
South Bay
Indybay
South Bay Immigrant Rights

Responding to Trump - Time to Rethink & Reset

Responding to Trump flyer
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, April 25, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Email:
Location Details:
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
(Access parking lot from North 21st Street)
Join the Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN) for dialogue and action!

Responding to the crises - The latest on immigration and tariffs
Community Dialogue on Power - Is Trump the problem or the system the problem? What is the political future of the U.S.?

The vision of Human Agenda - Many have asked to learn more . . . and engage in dialogue

Prepare for May Day - Poster making (materials provided)
Planning a SUN Contingent

Time: (Dinner at 6:00pm)
6:00pm - 8:00pm
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 20, 2025 6:08PM
§Responder a Trump
by Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Sun, Apr 20, 2025 6:08PM
Cartel: "Responder a Trump"
original image (1545x2000)
https://www.humanagenda.net
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
