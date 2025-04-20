Responding to Trump - Time to Rethink & Reset

Date:

Friday, April 25, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)

Email:

Location Details:

Roosevelt Community Center

901 East Santa Clara Street

San José, CA 95116

(Access parking lot from North 21st Street)

Join the Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN) for dialogue and action!



Responding to the crises - The latest on immigration and tariffs

Community Dialogue on Power - Is Trump the problem or the system the problem? What is the political future of the U.S.?



The vision of Human Agenda - Many have asked to learn more . . . and engage in dialogue



Prepare for May Day - Poster making (materials provided)

Planning a SUN Contingent



Time: (Dinner at 6:00pm)

6:00pm - 8:00pm