On World Press Freedom Day May 3, 2025, Stop The Genocide Against Palestinian Journalists
Saturday, May 03, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Protest
UFCLP, WorkWeek, UPTE Members For Palestine
Harry Bridges Plaza
Across From SF Ferry Building
San Francisco
On World Press Freedom Day May 3, 2025
Stand Up To Protest The Genocide Against Palestinian Journalists, Their Families and the Defense of All Journalists Around the World & In The US
Free The Journalists NOW!
May 3, 2025 11:00 AM
Harry Bridges Plaza Next To SF Ferry Building
San Francisco
May 3, 2025 is recognized as World Press Freedom Day. It comes as the horrific targeting, arrests, torture and murder of Palestinian journalists by Israel with the support of the United States continues unabated.
Over 180 journalists have been murdered in Gaza and the West Bank and the arrests and murders continue.
One of them was Fatima Hassouna. Nine members of her family were also reportedly killed in the bombing. She was going to get married a few days before her death and that of her family.
In an Instagram post from August of last year, Hassouna wrote the following:
“If I die, I want a loud death. I don’t want to be just breaking news, or a number in a group; I want a death that the world will hear, an impact that will remain through time, and a timeless image that cannot be buried by time or place.”
Many journalists have also been arrested and jailed by the Israeli government such as Nablus journalist Samer Khuwaira. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has condemned the arrest of Samer Khuwaira from his home in the city of Nablus and are calling for his release.
The growing fascist movements around the world have also been a deadly threat to journalists globally and the attack on US journalists who have been labeled scum by President Trump.
We must stand together to remember the Palestinian journalists and their families who have lost their lives because these journalists were prepared to give up their lives to break the information blockade by the Israeli government and the corporate media who have helped do damage control for these crimes.
We urge all journalists and their unions to join this fight for journalists and the right to report without fear of imprisonment and death.
Sponsored by WorkWeek, UPTE Members For Palestine, United Front Committee For A Labor Party, Pacific Fight Back
For more information, to endorse and speak contact:
info [at] ufclp.org
Additional links:
“If I die, I want a loud death" Fatima Hassouna
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/apr/18/gaza-photojournalist-killed-by-israeli-airstrike-fatima-hassouna
Palestine: At least 156 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/palestine-at-least-156-journalists-and-media-workers-killed-in-gaza
Stand Up To Protest The Genocide Against Palestinian Journalists
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/apr/18/gaza-photojournalist-killed-by-israeli-airstrike-fatima-hassouna
Journalist Burned Alive in Tent Strike Among Scores of Gazans Killed by Israeli Forces
"How many more Israeli war crimes do we need to witness?" asked one Australian journalist.
https://www.commondreams.org/news/journalist-burned-alive-gaza
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
