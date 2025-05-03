Rally for Peace: Global Actions in Solidarity with The People's Peace Summit in Jerusalem

Date:

Saturday, May 03, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SFBay4Peace

Location Details:

Lae Merritt Ampitheater

*Family Friendly, Art Making and Music. All are Welcome. Please do not bring any flags.*



It’s Time - The People’s Peace Summit will be convened on May 8-9 in Jerusalem by an unprecedented coalition of 60 Israeli peace and civil society organizations, uniting Jewish and Palestinian leaders, members, and partners, that are working together to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a political agreement that ensures the rights of both peoples to self-determination and secure futures. The Summit will include a series of cultural events, keynote speakers and panels showcasing that peace is not only essential but achievable.



To amplify this movement and connect it to efforts in the US supporting peace in Israel/Palestine, SFBay4Peace and Bay Area Friends of Standing Together will join other global cities and put on a coinciding event in the Bay Area on Saturday, May 3 at 2 PM, featuring Palestinian and Jewish speakers, community art making and music. This upcoming rally builds off of a June 30 rally in Oakland that brought hundreds to support the first It’s Time gathering in Tel Aviv.