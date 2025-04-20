From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Easter Community Dinner
Date:
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Steve Pleich
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-6078
Location Details:
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz 95060
Sunday, April 20, 2025, 11 AM – 2 PM
EASTER COMMUNITY DINNER
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz 95060
Free to Attend * Live Entertainment * Donations Appreciated
Enjoy a traditional Easter meal with vegetarian options.
Join us for a day of true community as we eat, share stories and celebrate the holiday
with friends and neighbors. Your generous donations are appreciated!
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!
Please consider donating food, money & warm clothing.
Volunteers are needed to prep & serve food, clean up, greet, entertain, compost, etc.
Call Steve Pleich: (831) 466-6078
Email: vetshalldinner [at] gmail.com
DONATIONS can be made online at: https://gofund.me/e5f07936
SPONSORS: People First of Santa Cruz County, Second Harvest Food Bank,
Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, Friends of Easter & YOU!
Happy Easter & Thank You!
Veterans for Peace is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization, IRS # 81-1468342
PLEASE INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://gofund.me/e5f07936
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 19, 2025 8:17PM
