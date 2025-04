Sunday, April 20, 2025, 11 AM – 2 PMEASTER COMMUNITY DINNERVeterans Memorial Building846 Front Street, Santa Cruz 95060Free to Attend * Live Entertainment * Donations AppreciatedEnjoy a traditional Easter meal with vegetarian options.Join us for a day of true community as we eat, share stories and celebrate the holidaywith friends and neighbors. Your generous donations are appreciated!*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!Please consider donating food, money & warm clothing.Volunteers are needed to prep & serve food, clean up, greet, entertain, compost, etc.Call Steve Pleich: (831) 466-6078Email: vetshalldinner [at] gmail.com DONATIONS can be made online at: https://gofund.me/e5f07936 SPONSORS: People First of Santa Cruz County, Second Harvest Food Bank,Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, Friends of Easter & YOU!Happy Easter & Thank You!Veterans for Peace is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization, IRS # 81-1468342PLEASE INVITE FRIENDS!